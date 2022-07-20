Yami Gautam weighs in on North vs South debate, says 'the only difference for me...'

Yami Gautam/Instagram

One of the most talented actors in the industry is Yami Gautam. She made her acting debut in Vicky Donor (2012), and since then, she's been in a variety of movies including Bala, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, Kaabil, Ginny Weds Sunny, and many more. The actress garnered fantastic reviews for her most recent films, Dasvi and A Thursday. Yami recently discussed the North vs. South cinema topic and stated that she does not see a gap in the cinematic world.

The actress told India Today in an interview that she can never think that way because her first career film was a Kannada movie and her second was a Telugu movie, which was followed by Vicky Donor.

"I never took it like that. The only difference, for me, I would say, was language and nothing else. We are all a part of the Indian cinema. Yes, these are difficult times for Hindi cinema. And as I said, that's why this change is really important to give the audience something new. New and better stories, some better visuals - something will have to change from the structure that we have been seeing for the last couple of years. We have to respect the audience and evolve," Yami said.

Additionally, Yami stated that in order to be released in theatres and be seen by audiences, films must be exceptionally good due to the overall weakening of the market for niche and specific films. She remarked that it is fantastic that South movies have performed so well and that there must be a reason why the audience related to these movies.

"And we must respect that. I don't see it as competition. As I said, it is telling us something. We really need to rework somewhere in the system and better our own craft," added Yami.