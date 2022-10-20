Yami Gautam weighs in on Bollywood vs South debate, writes 'Hindi films need to invest more..'

Yami Gautam/Instagram

The Bollywood vs. South discussion has been ongoing for a while, as many of you are aware. Yami Gautam discussed it during a Twitter Ask Me session while expressing her opinions on the matter.

She wrote in response to a question, “There is no versus :) Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema ! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories etc We shall try our best to ensure audience feels engaged & happy in the end.”

When one of them inquired about the negative impacts of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” Yami had tweeted.

In reply, Yami said she'd like to focus on the present and wrote, “What happened in the past is done! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds! And I feel that change is definitely happening now.”

Yami Gautam has been in a number of notable films, including Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, and others. The actress is massively loved by fans . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yami talked about carving out a name for herself and how she was approached by great people to work with. For a brief period in her career, she admitted to following trends like other actors. This occurred shortly after her first commercially successful film.

She said, “After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I’d been told that ‘you will be out of sight, out of mind’, then I didn’t have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me.”

She also added, “People told me that I should do more such films that have songs. I was in a dilemma that it might work for somebody, may not work for me. But still wanted to try because it came from somebody who was experienced and wanted well for me. I have been told to work with only certain names. I did and it did not work for me. One of them had a very good role also, I am talking about Kaabil…but people said you had very less role. I have been told that unless so so have invited to you a party, you have not ‘arrived.”