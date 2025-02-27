The 2012 release Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, also marked Ayushmann Khurrana's debut in Bollywood.

Yami Gautam, who has been a part of the film industry for more than a decade, recently opened up about her journey and how she landed her first Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

While speaking to ANI, Yami discussed her journey and shared how "true satisfaction" is hard to achieve. "Satisfaction, I don't think you ever feel like you've achieved it. If you set a goal and when you reach it, it feels like, 'Oh, I wanted this, but now it's okay.' Maybe the goal 10 years ago was something else. Now I'm here, and now the goal is different. I might not be able to explain my goal in words because there's nothing in my mindset that says I want to make a film in this way or with these people. Whenever I read a script, my perspective is always that someone is offering me a script for the first time," she said.

Yami then recalled how she got her first Bollywood film, Vicky Donor. She revealed that she got the role through an audition. "Audition. Jogi ji, our casting director, had called me for an audition for another film. But for some reason, I couldn't give that audition. It didn't work out. Then he said that that film wouldn't work out, but there's another one. I asked, 'Okay, Jogi ji, what's this film about? What's the concept?' So, he had prepared a small audition with a few lines and asked me, 'Can you do this?' I said, 'Of course, I would love to do it.' There was something about Vicky Donor that excited me," she said.

Set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, the 2012 release Vicky Donor was lauded for its progressive content and for initiating conversations about issues that were previously treated as 'taboo.' The film also marked Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood debut, was directed by Shoojit Sircar, and was produced by John Abraham.