Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are happily juggling between theatricals and OTT releases. Ahead of the release of their upcoming rom-com, Dhoom Dhaam, the lead cast joins DNA India to talk about their film, the dearth of good comedy films, and the release timing of this film.

Ask Yami why she chose Dhoom Dhaam after giving impactful performances in recent times, she instantly adds, "Can you surprise the audience? Can you be unpredictable for them, when they're expecting something else? If we manage to do that. And hopefully, if we manage to do that once the film is released, then our job is done. The whole idea is giving something unexpected."

The Bala actress comments on the plight of the comedy genre, and she says, "I think it's a very dying genre, and this is a new-age rom-com, in the space of caper comedy. Very commercial, family entertainer, and cracking which was a challenge for us. Neither the film was easy, nor the music album. I genuinely enjoyed the music as well, and I think the masses will love it."

Pratik, who has already proved his impressive comic timing in Madgaon Express, also adds to Yami and shares his thoughts about comedies. "This film has a lot of such events that make you laugh genuinely. It won't make you laugh, just because you're spending time to watch a 'rom-com', but the comedy is situational and effortlessly funny, Pratik says. He further adds, "Now comedy is served in all different formats. There are stand-up comedians, then there are short videos and movies. In such a scenario, to stand out with a product that will make the audience laugh genuinely is commendable. I've seen the film, and I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching it."

Yami in her witty humour, boasts about Pratik, "He's the man who has no dates," and explains why the timing of Dhoom Dhaam falls correctly. The Vicky Donar actress says, "We were ready with the film long ago. This film was shot before Madgaon (Express). Pratik used to share stories of Madgaon and then he even shot Agni. It's just that it's releasing now. This is also good, because after A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Article 370; some would say 'Let's put Yami into this picture'. People love putting brackets (on actors). You need to keep breaking that pattern, and being unpredictable for your audience." Dhoom Dhaam will be released on Netflix on February 14.