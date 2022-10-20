Yami Gautam opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'what happened in the past..'

Yami Gautam/Instagram

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, Yami Gautam engaged with followers. When one of them inquired about the negative impacts of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” Yami had tweeted.

In reply, Yami said she'd like to focus on the present and wrote, “What happened in the past is done! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds! And I feel that change is definitely happening now.”

Yami Gautam been in a number of notable films, including Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, and others. The actress is massively loved by fans . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yami talked about carving out a name for herself and how she was approached by great people to work with. For a brief period in her career, she admitted to following trends like other actors. This occurred shortly after her first commercially successful film.

She said, “After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I’d been told that ‘you will be out of sight, out of mind’, then I didn’t have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me.”

She also added, “People told me that I should do more such films that have songs. I was in a dilemma that it might work for somebody, may not work for me. But still wanted to try because it came from somebody who was experienced and wanted well for me. I have been told to work with only certain names. I did and it did not work for me. One of them had a very good role also, I am talking about Kaabil…but people said you had very less role. I have been told that unless so so have invited to you a party, you have not ‘arrived.”