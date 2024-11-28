Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on the success of female-led films, including Article 370, Stree 2, and Crew. The actress said that despite the patriarchal society, female actors are realising their own worth and demand equal chances in films.

Yami Gautam is elated as this year, the audience celebrated the power of female protagonists in Bollywood to the fullest. In 2024, women's power dominated cinemagoers. Films such as Article 370, Crew, and Stree 2 have made waves in Bollywood and also gained critical acclaim.

Recently Yami attended the special screening of her film, Article 370, at the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI), Goa. Before the screening, Yami joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her views on the success of female-led films, the changes in the audience's perception, and what does success of these films means for her and other actresses.

Speaking about the success of Article 370, Yami asserted, "Article 370 is against all the set rules and preconceived notions of which film works, and which doesn't. This movie was intense, it's based on a document. There were no songs, except for a few montages. Nothing is by the book. Aditya (Dhar, director) has always backed such films. He always comes up and springs some surprises."

Watch the trailer of Article 370

Yami said that the success of Article 370 testifies to the intelligence of the audience, "From the journey when we started the film, till we achieved this success, it shows that our audience is so intelligent. There's an audience for every kind of film and a good story, good script will never fail you."

Reacting to the success of Stree 2, Crew, along with her film, Yami added, "There is room for everyone, every kind of film. It is fantastic to see women getting recognition, not only because we are women, but as artistes. Yes, the structure of the society, the financial structure, or the structure of (film) industry is patriarchal. It's around the men. Pehla question aata hai ki 'Hero kaun hai film mein?'"

Yami revealed that Aaditya was asked to make Article 370 with a male lead. Revealing more about the same, she said, "Aaditya rejected the suggestion. He said 'It doesn't work like that. It is possible, but why not with a female actor?' In URI also, the biggest hoots happen when Kirti gets a chopper to rescue Vihaan."

Yami emphasised what the success of these films means to female actors. "We are realising our own worth. We're realising our own place in the industry, where we demand equal chances. It's not coming out of arrogance. We just want our place. We want substantial roles, whatever genre we choose. But we need to be given respect, good work, good roles."

The Vicky Donar actress also shared that the change has started, and they're leading a secure future for generations. "Thankfully producers are doing that. I am working with some of the best producers, directors, with debutant directors. There is trust when there is consistency in filmography. So we need to be consistent in doing that. This is just the beginning for a lot of us, and we are making an even more secure and safer environment for more generations to come," Yami concluded with a smile.

Also read: Prakash Jha reacts to Ranbir's Animal, compares film's success with Donald Trump's win: 'Aisi kahani jab..' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.