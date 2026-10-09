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Yami Gautam on how she found the 'perfect balance' to play Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: 'Loved the contrast in her' | Exclusive

Ahead of her upcoming release Nayyi Navelli, Yami Gautam opens up about the challenges of leading the fantasy entertainer, what drew her to Mohini, and how she approached a character who is as intriguing as she is unpredictable. The film releases on October 16.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

Yami Gautam on how she found the 'perfect balance' to play Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: 'Loved the contrast in her' | Exclusive
Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli
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After winning her first National Award for Article 370, Yami Gautam is exploring a different cinematic space with Nayyi Navelli, a film that brings together humour, emotion, action and fantasy. At the heart of this genre-blending story is Mohini, a character that offers Yami an opportunity to step beyond familiar territory and embrace a world of contrasts. In an interview with DNA, the actress opened up about the challenges of taking on such a role, what drew her to Mohini, and how she approached a project that demanded so much from her as a performer.

"For me, the most important thing was finding the balance between all these different sides of Mohini. What I really connected with was her warmth. There’s something very familiar about her, almost like a woman you've grown up around or someone you could easily have in your own family. But at the same time, there’s a certain mystery and mischief to her, and you never quite know what she’s going to do next. I loved that contrast in her. Balaji Sir was very instrumental in helping me find that balance because he had such a clear sense of who Mohini was and the world she belonged to, and that really helped me understand how far I could take each side of her", Yami said.

The Vicky Donor actress further added how the varied looks of Mohini helped her to discover the character. "We paid a lot of attention to her clothes, jewellery, hair and the little details because I wanted her to feel lived-in, not like someone simply dressed up for a fantasy film. There had to be a sense that this woman had existed long before the story began. I think that grounding allows you to take her into the most extraordinary situations and still make the audience believe in her", she concluded.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is set to release in cinemas on October 16 ahead of the Dussehra festivities on October 20. The fantasy family entertainer is presented by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Aanand L Rai, and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under their Colour Yellow banner.

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