Yami Gautam locks Dussehra release date for Nayyi Navelli, sets box office clash with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar

Yami Gautam-starrer fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam on October 16, ahead of Dussehra festivities on October 20.

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have announced the release date of Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli, a fantasy family entertainer positioned as a festive treat for audiences seeking a fun-filled theatrical experience. Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Meerut, the film follows a picture-perfect bride who turns a chaotic household into a seemingly idyllic paradise. However, the family's newfound bliss takes an unexpected turn when her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law may actually be a "daayan" (witch).

With a unique blend of fantasy, comedy and family drama, Nayyi Navelli promises an entertaining ride as the seemingly perfect family dynamic unravels amid suspicion, chaos and the supernatural. The film is slated to hit cinemas on October 16, 2026, ahead of the Dussehra festival on October 20.

Makers on choosing Yami Gautam and Dussehra release date for Nayyi Navelli

"As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice," said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios. "Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dusshera."

Producer Aanand L Rai added, "Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride."

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli vs Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar on Dussehra 2026

Yami Gautam-starrer fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam on October 16, ahead of Dussehra festivities on October 20. The Avinash Arun directorial chronicles the journey of Ujjwal Nikam, the renowned special public prosecutor who has led the prosecution in several of India's most high-profile criminal cases. It will primarily centre on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. Prahaar also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles, and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner of Maddock Films.

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