Yami Gautam joins hands with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault

Actress Yami Gautam on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that she has joined hands with two NGOs- Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India). She has taken this step in order to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation.



"Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault," Yami said.



She elaborated that women's safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.



"The need to work on these issues stems from the women's safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there`s a long way to go still," she said.



"My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life," she added.

Meanwhile, while speaking to DNA, Yami shared how different is life after marriage, and she said, "It's still the same (smiles)...Nothing changes in your life except you have your husband, or your wife, or your partner, with whom you share a home. For me, the biggest change is when I come home, there is someone, with whom I can spend the rest of the day happily."

The actress is delighted to have a bigger family now, "Although I was born in Himachal (Pradesh), I hail from Chandigarh. I was brought up and did my schooling from there. My parents, sister Surilie everyone is there. They used to come to (meet me at) Mumbai occasionally, but you want to come home to be with your family. So now, I have a bigger family (exclaimed smilingly). It feels great and it all changes for the best. The actress further asserted, "You should not think too much and make unnecessarily rules or any such things in your head. There are now power-couple goals... you are the best judge and you make the best life for yourself, for your people and family." (With inputs from IANS)