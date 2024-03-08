Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah slams PM Modi, says 'if Article 370 was this bad..

6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada's Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

10 healthy foods for strengthening bones

Simple tricks to get rid of baggy eyes

Maha Shivratri 2024: Food items to eat while observing fast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Article 370, which stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, has been declared tax free by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

article-main
Yami Gautam in Article 370
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday declared the recently-released film Article 370 tax free.

"For citizens of the state to know the bitter reality of Article 370, we have decided to make the film Article 370 tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a message in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of Article 370, Yadav asserted.

“This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MP CM further said. Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it.

The film was released nationwide on February 23. The Narendra Modi government, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, thus ending the special status given to J-K, and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and also starring Priyamani, Article 370 has received positive reviews and been a success at the box office too, inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark steadily.

(PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shafali Verma wins in sports category

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement