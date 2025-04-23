After achieving success with Article 370, Yami Gautam will lead another landmark legal battle in the film inspired by the Shah Bano case. Emraan Hashmi will play Yami Gautam's husband, inspired by Shah Bano's husband, Ahmed Khan

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi will be seen headlining a film inspired by the Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. According to a press note, both Yami and Emraan have completed shooting for the movie, which is expected to be released later this year.

Hashmi will be essaying the role of Yami's husband, a character inspired by Shah Bano's husband, Ahmed Khan. Directed by Suparn S Verma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain fame, the movie has been shot across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

The Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum & Ors, or the Shah Bano maintenance case, has been considered one of the legal milestones in the battle for the protection of the rights of Muslim women in India.

In 1978, Shah Bano filed a petition in a court in Indore, demanding maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, a well-known lawyer. The two had married in 1932 and had five children--three sons and two daughters. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under section 125. However, a year later Rajiv Gandhi government brought the legislation to nullify the court verdict.

