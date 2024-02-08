Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

Yami Gautam debuts baby bump at Article 370 trailer launch.

Yami Gautam is all set to embrace motherhood for the very first time. The actress along with her husband Aditya Dhar revealed that she is five-and-a-half-months pregnant at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Article 370.

On Thursday, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were seen attending the trailer of their upcoming movie Article 370 in Mumbai. During the event, the couple surprised the fans by revealing that they are expecting their first child. Speaking about her pregnancy, Aditya Dhar said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”

Yami also spoke about her pregnancy and the experience of shooting while pregnant. “It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody…."

She further added, "There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike which was directed by Aditya. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in June 2021. The couple is now all set to embrace a new phase in their life as the gear up to become parents.

Article 370 is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is headlined by Yami Gautam and Priyamani. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar. The high-octane, action political drama, revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 23.