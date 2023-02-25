Search icon
'Yahan nahi darte…': Javed Akhtar opens up on slamming Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Veteran song-writer Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan recently to attend a festival honouring writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Javed Akhtar/File photo

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is receiving praise from Bollywood celebrities and everyone in India for his latest comment during an event in which he slammed Pakistan for Mumbai terror attack. It is a well-known fact that Javed Akhtar always speaks his mind and he is not someone who minces words only to avoid controversy.

The veteran song-writer was in Pakistan recently to attend a festival honouring writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz. During the event, Javed was told that Indians consider all Pakistanis as terrorists. Javed said that those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are still roaming in Pakistan.

Speaking at an ABP event, Javed Akhtar recalled his statement and said, "It became too big, it feels embarrassing, feel like I should not go (for such events). Yaha aya to laga pata nahi third World War jeet ke aya hoon (as if I won the third world war). The people and the media have so many reactions. I was embarrrased aisa kya keh diya? Itni baat to kehni padegi, chup rahein kya (we have to say as much, should we just shut up)?"

Asked if he was afraid to speak about terrorism while sitting in Lahore in front of Pakistanis, Javed Akhtar said, "Is tarah ki baatein, jo controversial hain...jis mulk pe paida hue, jeete hain aur marenge waha karte rehte hain to dusre mulk me do din jana waha kya dar tha? Jab yaha nahi darte to waha kya darenge (I make such controversial comments in the country where I wa born and will die, why would I be scared in a country I was visiting for two days? I am not scared here, why would I be scared there)?"

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too applauded Javed Akhtar's remarks and termed it "Ghar me ghus ke maare (Attacked at their home itself)". Kangana and Javed are known to have two polar opposite political beliefs. While Kangana usually supports the ring-wingers, Javed is more of a liberal-minded individual and that’s why her praise her grabbed headlines.

