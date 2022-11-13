Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar passes away at 81

Photo credit: Twitter

Rakesh Kumar, a seasoned screenwriter, producer, and director best known for his work on the movies Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana, died on November 10 in Mumbai.

He had been fighting cancer for a very long time.

According to Times Now, he is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

In addition, Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meet will be held on Sunday (November 13) in Andheri west, Mumbai. The note read, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 - NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM - 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma.”

Regarding Rakesh Kumar, the seasoned writer, producer, and director was worked in some iconic movies. He was the director of movies like Commander, Suryavanshi, Yaarana, Mr. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, and Khoon Pasina. The director frequently worked with Amitabh Bachchan. The big box office successes were Yaarana, Mr. Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, and Do Aur Do Paanch. In Salman Khan, Amrita Singh, and Sheeba's 1992 film Suryavanshi, the three had significant roles.

Rakesh had appeared in a few movies as well. Today's prayer meeting is scheduled to gather a number of Bollywood celebrities.