Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar passes away at 81

Rakesh Kumar, a seasoned screenwriter, producer, and director died on November 10 in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar passes away at 81
Photo credit: Twitter

Rakesh Kumar, a seasoned screenwriter, producer, and director best known for his work on the movies Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana, died on November 10 in Mumbai.
He had been fighting cancer for a very long time. 

According to Times Now, he is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

In addition, Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meet will be held on Sunday (November 13) in Andheri west, Mumbai. The note read, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 - NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM - 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma.”

Regarding Rakesh Kumar, the seasoned writer, producer, and director was worked in some iconic movies. He was the director of movies like Commander, Suryavanshi, Yaarana, Mr. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, and Khoon Pasina. The director frequently worked with Amitabh Bachchan. The big box office successes were Yaarana, Mr. Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, and Do Aur Do Paanch. In Salman Khan, Amrita Singh, and Sheeba's 1992 film Suryavanshi, the three had significant roles.

Also read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies in gym, here are the 5 things to keep in mind while working out

Rakesh had appeared in a few movies as well. Today's prayer meeting is scheduled to gather a number of Bollywood celebrities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.