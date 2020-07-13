'Yaara' trailer puts limelight on Vidyut Jammwal-Amit Sadh's friendship

The trailer of 'Yaara' is here, and like the name suggests, the story is about four friends and their deeply-rooted friendship. Whille Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatari play the four friends, Shruti Haasan plays Vidyut's lover in the web film.

'Yaara' trailer is based in 1975 and introduced as the time of Jai-Veeru (from 'Sholay', played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra), and 'chowkdi' gang, consisting of Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur (played by Vidyut, Amit, Vijay and Kenny).

The Zee5 web film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, sees resemblance to Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', but talks about friendhsip over everything else. In a dialogue delivery, Shruti is seen trying to talk Vidyut out of being friends with Amit Sadh, but the result of their friendship is shown in the very next scene, when they give each other a hug.

Here's the trailer:

A tale of friendship, love and the quest to outrun the past. Watch the trailer of #Yaara to get a glimpse of how these 4 best friends attempt to overcome the ultimate test. Releasing this #FriendshipDay 30th July.@ZEE5Premium @dirtigmanshu @SunirKheterpal pic.twitter.com/XufLEB1bCm — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 13, 2020

Talking about the film, which is slated for July 30 release, Vidyut had said, "It is a movie of this guy, from the age of five to 50. We took a while to shoot it. I play a character from 21 to 50 and had gained so much weight. Then I lost a lot of weight to fit into the character again. It was tough." "Tigmanshu is brilliant. That movie will do extremely well, I have 100 percent faith in it," he had added.