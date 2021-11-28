‘Yaar Darao mat yaar’: Netizens troll Sabyasachi Mukherjee for featuring 'unhappy' models, say ‘conjuring in one frame’

Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is receiving criticism as his new jewellery ad, which features model unhappy models, didn't go well down with social media users. The netizens didn’t like the expressions of the models in the ad.

The official page of Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Friday dropped some pictures of the models while promoting his Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection of fine jewellery. Sharing these pictures, the page wrote, “Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry featuring uncut and brilliant cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold,” explains the caption shared in the official Instagram profile of Sabyasachi.”

However, people didn’t like the ad, they started trolling it. As soon as these pictures were uploaded on Instagram, referring to models’ expressions, people started dropping comments. One of them wrote, “Who has died man???? Such ultra gloomy negative women.. Sarees dont represent this. They represent love, beauty, piousness, opulence, prosperity. This looks like a burkha ad.” While another mentioned, “Kisne offend kar diya tum sabko?”

One Instagram user commented, “conjuring in one frame,” the second one wrote, “Excellent Funeral collection!!” The third one mentioned, “I look like this when I am sick and have not washed my hair for 10 days,” the fourth user said, “That looks like group of sad and demoralizing manlets.”

Take a look:

Earlier, he received criticism because the website crashed shortly after the apparel line was launched, and most of the items were sold out. After which he apologised. A part of his apology on Instagram read as, “When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. The entire motive behind this collaboration was wish-fulfillment, for me. It’s why I designed an extensive range so everyone could get something. Keeping that in mind, we produced in abundance. I was very clear and firm that there would be no VIP previews and no exceptions – everybody would access the collection in a democratic manner.”