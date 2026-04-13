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Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

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WWE icon John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, netizens share amusing reactions: 'Get this man an Aadhaar card'

Indian fans expressed their love for John Cena after the WWE icon posted Asha Bhosle photo on his Instagram handle as a tribute to the late legendary singer.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

WWE icon John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, netizens share amusing reactions: 'Get this man an Aadhaar card'
John Cena and Asha Bhosle
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WWE icon and actor John Cena paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle after her passing on Sunday, April 12, as he remembered a voice that touched millions across generations. Asha Bhosle, fondly known as 'Asha Tai', remained one of India's most celebrated singers for more than eight decades. Her music was loved not only in India but also by listeners around the world. John Cena took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the late singer as a mark of respect.

The Heads of State actor didn't write anything in the caption. Soon after John shared the post, netizens filled the comment section with amusing reactions. One of them wrote, "Get this man an Aadhaar card", while another added, "Didn't expect John to know her." "That's why India loves him", read another comment. One Instagram user commented, "His posting this is really unpredictable. RIP Asha Ji." Another netizen said, "He is not John Cena, he is John Sinha."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members, friends, film personalities and admirers gathered to pay their last respects. Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of the singer were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police. Her last rites were performed by her son Anand Bhosle.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Se Jhoom Loon Main. 

READ | Asha Bhosle tragic life: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, attempted suicide, her daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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