Write full name of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son: 6th graders asked in test

In a shocking news from Madhya Pradesh, a private school in the state allegedly asked its 6th-grade students to write the full name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan's son in the current affairs examination.

The school in question is named Academic Heights Public School situated in Khandwa district. The parents of the students took cognizance on the matter and have now registered a complaint with the education department and demanded action against the school management.

The snapshots of the question paper has gone viral on social media. As per the paper, in a current affairs question saying, 'Answer the following,' this particular question was asked alongside four others. The question read, "Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan."

The other questions included - who was the first chess grandmaster in India, name the IAF pilot whose fighter plane crashed in Pakistan, which team won the IPL Cup in 2019 and who is the dictator of North Korea?

For the uninformed, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Actor Saif Ali Khan has two other children from first wife Amrita Singh - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.