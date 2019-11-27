'Wouldnâ€™t want to be in charge of ironing that': Rahul Khanna has a perfect comment for Malaika Arora's latest photo

Malaika Arora is a glam queen and there's no doubt that. She often shares her gorgeous photos on her Instagram page which get immense love from her fans and also from Bollywood celebrities. The actor is known to experiment with her look and is often seen donning sexy attire flaunting her fit body and toned legs. She is one of the sought after fashion diva we have in the film industry.

A while back, Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a stunning photo of herself donning an Alina Anwar Couture ensemble. She wore silver sequins dress with a thigh-high slit and deep V neckline. Malaika captioned the post stating, "#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repostãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» Back to it! @malaikaaroraofficial in @alinaanwarcouture x @diosajewels Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @mallika_bhat x @francovallelonga With @ektakauroberoi @tejasnerurkarr"

Rahul Khanna commented in the funniest way on Malaika's photo. He wrote, "I wouldn’t want to be in charge of ironing that!"

To which she replied, "@mrkhanna hahaha. Messy is good sometimes"

Malaika has always been badass and recently during an interaction with IANS, she spoke about being categorised into dark-skinned people. She stated, "I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there."

She added, "Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty."