'Would love to celebrate Diwali in Delhi': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on celebrating festival with Gauri and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan along with AbRam Khan are currently in Delhi where they are celebrating with family. A few days back, the superstar headed to the capital for an event and his little kid accompanied him. Soon after, Gauri joined them and they decided to ring in the festival of lights together there. Gauri had shared a few photos with them on her social media pages with a caption stating, "great display of diwali hampers @ the brown box #foodblogger #thebrownboxcafe #foodporn #foodie #instafoodie #panchsheelpark #happydiwali #delhi. Love love the coffee and all the goodies .. amazing space to chill !!!!"

Now during an interaction with Bombay Times, Shah Rukh opened up about his Diwali plans. He stated, "I would love to celebrate Diwali in Delhi. Par humare Mumbai mein Diwali ki badi-badi parties hoti hain. Toh wahan jana lazmi hai. Woh ek culture sa bann chuka hai. I have to rush back, but I’m here till Diwali. I’ve got my little son (AbRam) here with me. So, I’ll be taking him around the city, showing him Dilli ki Diwali. Mujhe aisa lagta hai Diwali, Dussehra aur Holi jaise Dilli mein hota hai, kahin aur nahi hota. Ya phir mera yeh apna lagaav hai ki mujhe aisa lagta ha."

Talking about celebrating Diwali in Delhi earlier, the superstar went on to say, "I remember, initially, one of the big things for me was ki main Dilli wala hoon, aur main dil wala hoon. A few days back, I was in Delhi, and my team was walking with me, sadak par jo bhi milta hai, woh aise hi baat karta hai ‘Oh ji... twade naal’. My team asks if I know them and I say, ‘I don’t, but 100% I am related to him somehow because everyone treats me like their own in Delhi."