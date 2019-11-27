Would Kajol have married Shah Rukh Khan if she didn't meet Ajay Devgn? Actor answers

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will always be considered as one of the most loved on-screen duos in Bollywood. They first shared screen space in the year 1993 with the film Baazigar. Since then they romanced each other in many hit films namely Karan Arjun, Dilwale, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan. They are so loved that people wished to see them married in real life too.

Finally after many years, one of the fans asked this question to Kajol. The talented actor conducted an Instagram Q & A session where she was flooded with questions from her many fans. One fan asked, "Would you marry SRK if you didn't meet Ajay Devgn? (U said you will answer every question)"

To which Kajol replied, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Ajay and Kajol have been married for 20 years now. The couple also worked in several films together namely U Me Aur Hum, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, Hulchul, Gundaraj, Dil Kya Kare, Ishq and the latest being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

During the Q & A session, Kajol was also asked who was her first crush, to which she said, "Married my first crush".

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with this film, Ajay and Kajol reunite on the big screen after almost a decade. The historical period film is directed by debutant Om Raut and is releasing on January 10, 2020.