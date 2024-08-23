'Would have been strange for Abhishek Bachchan...': Why Aishwarya Rai rejected Shah Rukh, Deepika's Happy New Year

'Happy New Year', directed by Farah Khan, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared that she was offered a role in the film but she rejected it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is that Bollywood actress who has many superhit and blockbuster films to her name. At one time, she was so popular in Bollywood that she was the first choice of every filmmaker. But, some very successful films were also offered to her which she refused to do and there were some films that she wanted to do but due to some compulsion, the filmmakers rejected her. The comedy action film 'Happy New Year', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which was released in 2014 was also offered to her but she refused to act in it due to her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

In an interview with NDTV, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared that she was offered a role in 'Happy New Year' but she rejected it. She said, "Yes, I was offered the film and if I had worked in it, it would have been like a fun trip. It would have been a lot of fun, but it would not have worked for me and Abhishek Bachchan. This is because we are not paired together in the film."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further said, "Deepika Padukone was cast opposite Shah Rukh in the film. There is only one female lead in the film and there is no one opposite Abhishek, so it would have been very strange for me and Abhishek that I would be in the film and I would be paired with someone else while Abhishek was also in the film. That is why I rejected the film after hearing the story."

'Happy New Year', directed by Farah Khan, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani.

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently been in the news due to ongoing rumors about her and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship. Media reports state that the couple is heading towards a divorce but neither the Bachchan family nor any member has addressed these rumors publicly as of now.

READ | Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi