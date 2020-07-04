Worth watching! Patralekhaa shares intense audition tape, Rajkummar Rao comments 'Yeh ladki bahut talented hai'

Amidst the lockdown, several actors have been shooting at home for various projects. Be it a commercial, a music video or anything else, actors have kept them busy in some or the other way. However, Patralekhaa decided to treat people by showing her acting prowess in a self video. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a video which she found in her phone gallery and it's relatable in today's situation amid pandemic.

In the video, Patralekhaa is seen talking about left alone for two years and wishes to go back home to be with her family and friends. She seems to be talking about getting trapped and someone is asking her a few questions too. The video is a treat to watch as the actor showcases her incredible talent.

Patralekhaa captioned the video stating, "Audition tape Found this self-test in my phone gallery. Seemed very relevant with these testing times that we are living in."

Rajkummar Rao, who is a doting partner to Patralekhaa even left the sweetest comment on her post which read as "Mujhe toh pehle se pata tha yeh ladki bahut talented hai. To which Patralekhaa replied, "@rajkummar_rao my bestest".

Farah Khan Kunder also commented on her post by writing, "Rula diya patra".

Patralekhaa made her movie debut back in 2014 with Hansal Mehta's CityLights opposite Rajkummar. She was later seen in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

She also made her OTT debut with Bose: Dead/Alive in 2017 in which Rajkummar played the titular role. She also starred in Badnaam Gali.```````