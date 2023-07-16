'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a series of photos and got trolled for editing them.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, on Saturday, dropped her photos on social media in which she was seen wearing a floral dress. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that the photo was edited.

Social media users trolled the actress for editing her photos. One of them wrote, “Photoshop quite strong on the second pic lol.” The second one said, “itna laakhon ka surgery kiya Uske baad bhi editing bhi krna pada classic nepoturd !” The third one said, “why is the second pic edited Jahanvi? Your right hand, the side of the sofa... everything is bent! Do you still need to figure perfect after all the workouts and surgeries?”

The fourth one said, “Photoshop went wrong.” The fifth one said, “Worst Photoshop ever....” The sixth one said, “Sofa leg in the second pic got an equally good curve.” The seventh person wrote, “2 rupy wali editing.” The eighth one said, “Dunia fake hai dosto , aap apni body me khud rhe hamesha, ye actress dunia bhar ki cosmetic surgery ke baad bhi Photoshop krke apni body aur patla dikha rhi hai.”

The night person commented, “Hmmm the second picture is wrongly edited holy crap.” The 10th one said, “Kon kon yaha sofa dekhne aaya hai.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari. The film’s teaser and trailer raised curiosity and generated some buzz as the romantic drama also includes imagery linked to World War 2 and the Holocaust. Director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed these concerns, saying they have handled all these aspects respectfully. The film releases on Prime Video on July 21.