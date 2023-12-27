Worst Indian film of 2023 earned Rs 1 lakh, actors didn't promote it; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai...

The lowest-rated Indian film of 2023 has an IMDb rating of 1.5 and was a box office disaster too, earning only Rs 1 lakh.

Over the last few years, t has been observed that review and rating aggregators are slowly and gradually replaing critics as the go-to place for audiences. When it comes to determining the qulity of a film, many viewers now turn to sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Internet Movie Database (IMDb). And while IMDb ratings can be manipulated initially, in the long run, the site does paint a fair picture about a film’s acceptability by the audience. By that metric, the worst film this year was also a massive failure at the box office.

The lowest-rated Indian film of 2023

The Ladykiller, the much-derided thriller from director Ajay Bahl, has a IMDb rating of just 1.5 out of 10, the lowest of all Indian films this year. Even Adipurush, the film that copped the most amount of criticism from critics and fans, fares much better with a rating of 3.8. In comparison, other critically-panned films of the year also are doing much better, such as Ganapath (5.2), Selfiee (5.7), Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (4.9), and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (4.3).

The Ladykiller’s disastrous box office outing

The Ladykiller starred Arjun Kapoor ad Bhumi Pednekar. The film was mired in controversy around its release as the lead actors did not promote it. Director Ajay Bahl initially claimed in an interview that the film was releasing unfinished with patchwork added. The director later backtracked on it, saying that comment was meant as a joke. However, a Pinkvilla report claimed that the film was indeed unfinished and had been released by the producers only to meet the deadline for the OTT release. That meant that The Ladykiller got a very limited release in only a handful of theatres across India. It earned only Rs 38,000 on its first day and closed out its run at just Rs 1 lakh in lifetime earnings.