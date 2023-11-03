Headlines

Bollywood

'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

Netizens trolled Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit after video went viral on social media. Social media users compared her with Urfi Javed, some of them asked them to change her designer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, on Thursday night, was spotted at an event in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a body hugging outfit and the video is going viral on social media. Her outfit grabbed everyone’s attention, social media users compared her with Urfi Javed.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, and netizens are reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “How is she any less than Urfi ?” The second one said, “She is trying so hard to look what she is not .. which is fine because people liked her for what she was .. not what is she trying to look .. sometimes you have just don’t have that hot or glamorous quotient and its ok .. audiences liked her acting skills and her not so heroine material.. cz time has changed.. audience likes what is real and natural.”

The third one said, “No man!!!! She looks so uncomfortable, can't even breathe.” The fourth one said, “Mam kuch aisa dress wear Kiya kijiye jisse aap k fan follow kare aisa mat wear kijiye jisse log aap ko unfollow kar de..... seriously weired look n weird dress.” The fifth one said, “Dekh tere sansarki haalat kya hogayi bhagwan heroine ban gayi item dancer Hey ram....”

The sixth one said, “Now everybody wants to compite with Urfi usee aage nikalna chahte hai or iss dress ohh God how's she's breathing.. kitani uncomfortable dekh kar hi lag rhi hai.” The sevent one said, “Ye bhi dusri urfi javed ban gyi.” The eight one said, “Our fashion industry is pathetic.... Yaar give a break. Under the name of fashion Kuch BHI bakwaas q.” Another said, “she e will never become what she want to be in terms of ‘FASHION & STYLE’”

 

