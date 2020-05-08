World Thalassemia Day: Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan create awareness about blood disorder with inverted photos

On World Thalessemia Day today, Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan took it upon themselves to raise awareness about the blood disorder. They joined the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign and shared inverted images of themselves to create awareness.

Hrithik Roshan shared an inverted video of himself and wrote, "Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign."

"Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same," he added.

Farah, along with Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Kunal Kapoor, shared an inverted image of herself. Posting an image of themselves, they created awareness through the same caption as Hrithik's.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma also shared first look posters of her upcoming Amazon film 'Paataal Lok' with characters inverted. Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi's first looks were unveiled through the posters.