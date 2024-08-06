Twitter
Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bollywood

Bollywood

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

A new Akshay Kumar film is the remake of an Italian release from 2016, which has already seen 26 other remakes in eight years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last Friday, a trailer for a new Hindi film Khel Khel Mein was released. It featured Akshay Kumar along with six other stars. Many found the premise funny, others called it Akshay’s ‘glorious comeback’. A few still pointed out that it looked eerily similar to French film Nothing To Hide. The truth is that both the films are official remakes of this one Italian film, which has been remade across the world more times than any other film.

World’s most remade film

The 2016 Italian dramedy Perfetti Sconosciuti (transl Perfect Strangers) has been remade a staggering 26 times in just eight years. The Guinness Book of World Records also recognises it as the most remade film. It’s 2023 citation mentions 24 remakes of the film, including Nothing to Hide (French), Intimate Strangers (Korean), Kill Mobile (Mandarin), Loud Connection (Russian), and Wild Game (Icelandic). Many languages such as Arabic, Romanian, Hebrew, and German have kept the title the same – Perfect Strangers. The film has been adapted by Indian makers thrice as well. Kannada film Loudspeaker was an official remake, while Malayalam film 12th Man and Telugu film Richie Gadi Pelli were uncredited adaptations.

Why Perfect Strangers has no Hollywood remake

Perfect Strangers follows a polite dinner party's descent into bitter recriminations following the decision to test a guest's assertion that no relationship can survive partners having unfettered access to each others’ phones. The film’s Guinness World record citation explains that why there is no Hollywood remake of the film despite it being a global rage. “As of January 2024, the list of remakes does not include one in English. This is because the English-language rights were acquired in 2017 by the Weinstein Company and production of the film was then delayed indefinitely by the company's financial collapse, which occurred in the wake of the criminal charges brought against its founder, Harvey Weinstein,” it reads.

All about Khel Khel Mein

Now, the premise is coming to Bollywood in the form of Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film is slated to release on 15 August.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
