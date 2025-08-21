World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is T-Series, and it has beaten the subscriber base of BTS' BANGTANTV, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, and several other biggies.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 05:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..
A song from World's biggest music channel on YouTube
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

YouTube, the online streaming platform, has become a household name. In today's time, every screen device has access to global videos, and it started with this medium in 2005. Today, the views and subscribers of this platform decide the popularity and stardom of the content creators. Nowadays, if your video is trending on YouTube, it means that you are being watched and liked by the audience across the globe. In such a tech-savvy world, India is headlining the YouTube platform as well. Yes, the biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, and it has beaten some bigshot global stars. 

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is...

As per the latest data, T-Series emerged as the world's biggest music channel on the platform. T-Series YouTube channel is an integral part of the music company and production house. As of August 2025, T-Series has 301 million subscribers and 308 billion total views with 24,000 videos. Total subscribers on the network are 615 M, out of which 300M+ are on the T-Series Bollywood channel.

Watch the popular music video from T-Series channel

When it comes to comparison, other popular music YouTube channels after T-Series are Z Music Company (115-119 million subscribers), K-Pop band BLACKPINK (95-97 million subscribers), BTS' BANGTANTV (79-80 million subscribers), Korean entertainment channel Hybe Labels (76-77 million subscribers), Justin Bieber (75 million subscribers), T-Series Bhakti Sagar (71 million subscribers), El Reino Infantil (69 million subscribers), and EminemMusic (63-65 million subscribers). 

T-Series got recognition from YouTube

The music company has been awarded by YouTube, celebrating its extraordinary milestone as the world’s biggest music channel on YouTube with 300M+ subscribers. The production house shared a video of Mr. Neeraj Kalyan, President of T-Series, accepting the award, marking a proud moment for India on the world stage. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Other milestones of T-Series YouTube

T-Series became the most-viewed channel on YouTube in January 2017. The channel hit the 100 million subscriber mark in May 2019, the first YouTube channel ever to reach that milestone. It held the title of most-subscribed YouTube channel from April 14, 2019, until June 2, 2024, when it was overtaken by MrBeast.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applica
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE