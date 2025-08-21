World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is T-Series, and it has beaten the subscriber base of BTS' BANGTANTV, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, and several other biggies.

YouTube, the online streaming platform, has become a household name. In today's time, every screen device has access to global videos, and it started with this medium in 2005. Today, the views and subscribers of this platform decide the popularity and stardom of the content creators. Nowadays, if your video is trending on YouTube, it means that you are being watched and liked by the audience across the globe. In such a tech-savvy world, India is headlining the YouTube platform as well. Yes, the biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, and it has beaten some bigshot global stars.

World's biggest music channel on YouTube is...

As per the latest data, T-Series emerged as the world's biggest music channel on the platform. T-Series YouTube channel is an integral part of the music company and production house. As of August 2025, T-Series has 301 million subscribers and 308 billion total views with 24,000 videos. Total subscribers on the network are 615 M, out of which 300M+ are on the T-Series Bollywood channel.

When it comes to comparison, other popular music YouTube channels after T-Series are Z Music Company (115-119 million subscribers), K-Pop band BLACKPINK (95-97 million subscribers), BTS' BANGTANTV (79-80 million subscribers), Korean entertainment channel Hybe Labels (76-77 million subscribers), Justin Bieber (75 million subscribers), T-Series Bhakti Sagar (71 million subscribers), El Reino Infantil (69 million subscribers), and EminemMusic (63-65 million subscribers).

T-Series got recognition from YouTube

The music company has been awarded by YouTube, celebrating its extraordinary milestone as the world’s biggest music channel on YouTube with 300M+ subscribers. The production house shared a video of Mr. Neeraj Kalyan, President of T-Series, accepting the award, marking a proud moment for India on the world stage.

Other milestones of T-Series YouTube

T-Series became the most-viewed channel on YouTube in January 2017. The channel hit the 100 million subscriber mark in May 2019, the first YouTube channel ever to reach that milestone. It held the title of most-subscribed YouTube channel from April 14, 2019, until June 2, 2024, when it was overtaken by MrBeast.