'World doesn't end if Sonakshi Sinha didn't know one question in Mahabharat': Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna, who plays Bhishma Pitamah in the recently re-telecast show 'Mahabharat', has taken a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and said that people like her should watch 'Ramyana' to gain knowledge about Indian culture. A few days after father Shatrughan Sinha defended his daughter, actor Puneet Issar, who was also part of the epic as 'Duryodhan', slammed Khanna for his remarks.

Talking to SpotboyE, Puneet said, "Khanna shouldn't have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn't know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn't end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn't have said what Khanna has said."

Last remembered for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 8', hosted in 2014, Issar also slammed Mukesh for his comments on Ekta Kapoor, "This is my personal opinion. I don't want to speak against him. But think of it, he again sparked off another controversy by speaking against Ekta. Nobody has a copyright over Mahabharat, sabko haque hai usko banane ka," he stated.

Mukesh had called out the dud, 'Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki'. Meanwhile Puneet reminded him of another version, a film version which was hit. He said, "Even Sajid Nadiadwala's grandfather had made a film on Mahabharat and it was a super hit film. Dara Singh was the hero and it was from Bhisham Pita's perspective."

Puneet, who is also famous for being the man to punch Amitabh Bachchan and cause near-death experience for the megastar, left a message for Khanna by stating, "As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye."