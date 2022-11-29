World Book of Records honours Bappi Lahiri with special cover, postage stamps, late singer's family react

Bappi Lahiri

On music icon Bappi Lahiri’s birthday, November 27, the World Book of Records, London (WBR) gave a letter bearing the good news of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, Government of India, to soon issue a special cover and postage stamp on the late Global Music Icon. The news was conveyed on behalf of Barrister Santosh Shukla, (CEO, WBR) by Music Director Usmaan Khan (President, Mumbai WBR) to the Lahiri family - Chitrani Lahiri, Rema Lahiri Bansal, Swastik Bansal and Govind Bansal in the presence of Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.

It was a very sensitive moment for the Lahiri family as Chitrani Lahiri, wife of the late Bappi Lahiri, daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal, and grandson Swastik Bansal received the letter for Bappi Lahiri. An emotional Rema Lahiri said, “My father was my mentor, my teacher, my guide, my strength. He is gone too soon. It was so unexpected. We still feel his presence among us.” Swastik Bansal aka RegoB added, "I miss grandpa. Now I have to take the legacy forward and make him proud. I want his blessings always." Santosh Shukla said, “I have known Bappi da for decades. His energy and his enthusiasm was always contagious. This stamp and cover is our small contribution to the legend.”

An emotional family cut the birthday cake and wished Bappi da’s ever-smiling picture. Usmaan Khan expressed that WBR will host a ceremony to celebrate the Bappi Lahiri postage stamp and cover as for the late legendary composer, life was always a celebration! Here is wishing Bappi da, a happy happy birthday!

The veteran musician passed away at the age of 69 on February 15 this year at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital as a result of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition he had been suffering from since 2021. Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was Bhankas, from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 (2020). Lahiri's last on-screen presence was in Masaba Masaba Season 2, which was released after his death.