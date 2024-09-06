Twitter
World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..
If you are fond of watching movies, you might also be interested in knowing the details and BTS of different films that have been released over the years. Today, we will be telling you about the world's biggest flop film. Filmmakers spent crores of rupees in making a masterpiece, but the film miserably flopped. This was a Hollywood film that made a record despite being a flop and it's 'The 13th Warrior'. 

This 1999 American historical fiction action film starred Antonio Banderas as Ahmad ibn Fadlan, as well as Diane Venora and Omar Sharif. It was directed by John McTiernan. 'The 13th Warrior' was based on Michael Crichton's 1976 novel Eaters of the Dead and narrated the story of Ahmad ibn Fadlan (a Baghdadi traveler).

The record of 'The 13th Warrior' was that for the first time, a Muslim was shown as a hero in a film. 'The 13th Warrior' not only proved to be a disaster at the box office but also faced criticism. If you want to watch it on OTT now, you can watch it on Apple TV, or Google Play Movies.

At the time, a critic named Dr Reza Aslan even said that due to the failure of 'The 13th Warrior' at the box office, no one in Hollywood may ever dare to make a film based on a Muslim hero again.

'The 13th Warrior', made on a budget of $160 million (Rs 1300 crore), earned only $61 million (Rs 511 crores) at the worldwide box office. According to some reports, the film suffered a loss of $129 million (Rs 1082 crores).

