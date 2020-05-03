'Working with him was a fan moment for me': Saba Qamar reminisces 'Hindi Medium' co-actor Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who was seen in Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan says "I am devastated", as she reflects upon a binding factor between Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor who died aged 54 and 67 just a day apart after battling cancer.

Speaking about how "2020 continues to take the beauty of this world away from us," Lahore-based Saba, in a recent interview said, "I’ve learned a lot from Irrfan. Working with him was nothing less than a fan moment for me throughout. As an actor, I believe that acting is actually behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. And I actually saw that in him."

Her on-set memories with Irrfan, who played her husband in the movie, are all about "fun conversations". Recounting her experience Saba said, "There was never a dull moment when he was around. We used to crack jokes with each other all the time. He always used to make me learn new things and give pro tips on life."

With the hope that "things were better between our countries", Saba also spoke about the love she received from audiences for Hindi Medium and how she is thankful that her fans missed seeing her in the sequel of the film. She said, "I believe that acting is a form of blended art that shouldn’t be restricted to a particular type or even a country. It should be assorted in such a way that even we enjoy it and so do our fans and audiences. It is this assortment which I miss. I’d love to do more movies for my fans if I get any opportunity."