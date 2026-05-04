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'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Composer Mohsin Shaikh on reuniting with director for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after Coolie No 1

With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, music composer duo Javed-Mohsin have reunited with David Dhawan after Coolie No 1. Mohsin shared his thoughts on working with David and what their expectations are from the Varun Dhawan-starrer.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 06:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Composer Mohsin Shaikh on reuniting with director for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after Coolie No 1
David Dhawan with Mohsin Shaikh
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Director David Dhawan will soon be bringing another rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and it is among the awaited releases of June. Apart from the father-son reunion of David and Varun Dhawan, this film will also mark the director's reunion with the music-composing duo of Javed-Mohsin. Previously, the three had worked together on the movie Coolie No. 1 (2020), where their music had resonated well with the audience and even made it to various playlists.

Javed-Mohsin can repeat magic with David Dhawan

Considering the director’s reputation for creating movies that incorporate humor, romance, and music, there are high hopes for what is to come from this collaboration. Javed-Mohsin, known for their memorable and hummable music, seem to be perfectly suited to work with the director. Even before the release of HJTIHH, songs Wow and Vyah Karwado Ji have already become hits. It will be interesting to see whether they will recreate the same magic again. 

Mohsin Shaikh on working with David Dhawan

Discussing the upcoming collaboration, Mohsin Shaikh explained how it feels to work with the same people once again. "Working with David sir again feels like coming back home. Coolie No. 1 was a special experience for us, and the love we received for the music was overwhelming. Coolie No. 1 was a very special film for us, not just because of the success but also because the response to the music was beyond our expectations,” he revealed. Speaking about their upcoming venture, he mentioned how their plan is to take things one step ahead by keeping the music young and lively while catering to the masses at large.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shifts to the original date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, officially confirmed that the film would now release on June 5, 2026. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, had already gone through multiple scheduling changes over the past few months due to strategic planning and competition among big releases.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on June 5, but the date changed to June 12 after Toxic moved its premiere to June 4. The creators of the project created confusion about the release date when they decided to move the premiere forward to May 22. The team chose to return to their original plan after the most recent changes in the industry occurred.

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