Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Viraj Ghelani issued clarification after saying that working on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was 'worst experience ever'.

In a recent podcast, actor and content creator Viraj Ghelani, who had a small role in Atlee’s film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, described it as his "worst experience" on a movie set. In a recent interview, the actor now clarified what he meant by saying that.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Viraj clarified, "It was a lack of better words wala situation. My role was actually cut in the film. I shot for around 13-14 days but only the scenes that were shot on day one of the shoot were taken in the final cut, adding that he wasn’t aware that his part was getting majorly cut. “I didn’t know about all this, so when I went to watch the movie with my fiance, I was a bit disappointed in that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film.”

While mentioning that his statements “were blown out of proportion”, the actor further said, “It was just disheartening to see only one scene at the premiere. I had even told my friends ki mai Shah Rukh ki film mai araha hu, so vahan thoda bura laga tha. I am also a content creator so I understand editing. Mujhe bhi kuch video mai extra lag raha hota hai toh mai kaatt deta hu.”

He added that his statement was taken in the wrong way and added, “Moreover, every set has several people present, it’s not just the directors and actors. Some random people were talking rudely to me, Atlee was actually the sweetest. He follows me on Instagram and he even called me for a role in Baby John, but I had prior commitments hence couldn’t join."

"And, I didn’t even shoot with Shah Rukh sir, our sequences were on different days. Baat ka batangad bangaya befaaltu mai. Pata nahi kahaan se kahan baat pahuch gayi," he concluded.

