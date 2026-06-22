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Worker dies on sets of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War; details inside

A 42-year-old carpenter died while working on the sets of Love & War in Mumbai. Bhansali Productions has reportedly offered Rs 40 lakh in compensation.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 09:53 AM IST

Worker dies on sets of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War; details inside
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A tragic incident has cast a shadow over the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. According to the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU), a 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Yadav, died while working at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai's Goregaon East in the early hours of June 17.

The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed. However, initial reports suggest that Yadav may have suffered an electric shock following a suspected short circuit. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Unions Seek Support For Family

According to a report by The Times of India, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU have approached the makers of Love & War, requesting financial assistance and long-term support for Yadav's family.

Bhansali Productions has reportedly agreed to provide compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased worker's family.

FWICE president B.N. Tiwari told the publication, "Apart from monetary compensation, we have requested the producer to take responsibility for the children's education. Workers are often made to work far beyond the prescribed eight to ten hours, and there is a limit to how much a person can physically stretch themselves at work. Once the post-mortem report comes, we will decide our next course of action. No matter how big the producer is or how big a film is being made, workers' lives cannot be put at risk."

'He Had Been Working Continuously For Three Days'

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey claimed that Yadav had been working long hours leading up to the incident. "He had been working continuously on the set for the past three days and had been on duty from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. on the day of the incident," Dubey said.

He added, "According to those present, he suffered an electric shock and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away. We have also written to Mr. Bhansali requesting employment for his wife in his production house."

The post-mortem report is awaited, and employee unions have indicated that further action will depend on its findings.

No Official Statement Yet

As of now, Bhansali Productions has not issued an official statement addressing the incident. Meanwhile, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has been pushed from its earlier release schedule and is now expected to arrive in theatres in January 2027.

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