‘Wondering how it went by’: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood, shares compilation of his character looks

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed 52 years in the film industry. The 78-year-old looked back at his career and thanked his extended family on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a collage of his characters from 56 movies over the last five decades.

Each picture is from one year of his work, starting off with his debut film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969. The photos include other characters from his hit movies like ‘Deewaar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Coolie’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Sooryavansham’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Paa’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, to name a few.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Congratulations poured in from members of the film fraternity. Navya Naveli Nanda also celebrated her granddaughter’s feat and shared his post on her Instagram story. “Unstoppable. 52 years,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Not only did Bachchan capture our hearts on the big screen but also conquered the small screen with his path-breaking reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that first aired on TV in 2000, and recently finished its season 12. As of now, the show is gearing up for its season 13.

Amitabh Bachchan is a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2019) and Padma Vibhushan (2015) awards. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond comparison. He still continues to remain an inspiration for every generation of cinephile.

Bachchan senior was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ which released on Amazon Prime Video last year. He now awaits the theatrical release of his next film, ‘Chehre’, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, that got delayed due to the pandemic recently. He also has Brahmastra in his kitty.