'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'

Kiara Advani celebrates her first birthday after becoming a mother, and she called it the most wonderful birthday, as she celebrated her 36th birthday in the presence of her newborn baby girl, husband Sidharth Malhotra, with her parents, and in-laws.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'
Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of her cake and said that it was her “most special” birthday as she was surrounded by the “loves” of her life, which included her newborn baby, husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. Kiara took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of her beautiful white birthday cake, representing Kiara as an angelic mother cradling her baby made out of fondant. The cake had “Happy Birthday Ki, Wonderful Mama!” written on it with gold.

For the caption, she wrote: “My most special Birthday Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents — with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead.” The actress said that she is “Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed.” “Thank you all for your kind wishes,” Kiara added. Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on July 16 officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl and said that their “world” has “forever changed.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared an announcement post in pink from him and Kiara. The post read: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.”

For the caption, Sidharth dropped a heart, namaste and an evil eye emoji. It was on July 15 when the news about the arrival of their baby girl started doing the rounds. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives low-key, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement. On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Hrithik and Jr NTR's War 2. The film will be released in cinemas on August 15. 

