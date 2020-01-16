'Won’t stand behind tukde-tukde gang': Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

Headlines

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Meet Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' who sold his house to watch World Cup in England; Miandad's six changed life

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

Video: Physics Wallah live class takes shocking turn as student beats teacher with slipper

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Meet Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' who sold his house to watch World Cup in England; Miandad's six changed life

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

8 creatures most faithful to their mates

South Indian actors who are vegetarians

Iron-rich foods women must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Won’t stand behind tukde-tukde gang': Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

'I definitely won’t go and stand behind tukde-tukde Gang,' said Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 11:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A lot has been said and speculated since Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 7. 

While many have criticized the actress for standing in solidarity with the students against the attack on campus, some have shown immense support and lauded her, even urging audiences to watch her maiden production Chhapaak that released on January 10, a story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

In a recent interview when Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment on Deepika's visit to JNU she said, "I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do. I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done." 

Talking further about the twitter trend against Deepika's film Chhapaak, "A film has to work on its merit. There are very few percentages of India on Twitter & when a movie is good, trust me, even the enemies go and watch it. Nobody can resist a good film."

Recently, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, on her Twitter account, had attacked Deepika and claimed that it was a PR move on her part and that she doesn't care about the students, only money. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ED raids continue in 12 locations in Bengal municipality job scam

Meet 23-year-old, Indian origin NZ star player in World Cup 2023, named after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Asian Games 2023: Mandeep, Abhishek shine as India beat Korea 5-3 to reach men's hockey final

Pawan Kalyan to quit BJP-led NDA to support Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP? Actor-politician clarifies rumours

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE