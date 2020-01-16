'Won’t stand behind tukde-tukde gang': Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

'I definitely won’t go and stand behind tukde-tukde Gang,' said Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.

A lot has been said and speculated since Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 7.

While many have criticized the actress for standing in solidarity with the students against the attack on campus, some have shown immense support and lauded her, even urging audiences to watch her maiden production Chhapaak that released on January 10, a story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

In a recent interview when Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment on Deepika's visit to JNU she said, "I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do. I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done."

Talking further about the twitter trend against Deepika's film Chhapaak, "A film has to work on its merit. There are very few percentages of India on Twitter & when a movie is good, trust me, even the enemies go and watch it. Nobody can resist a good film."

Recently, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, on her Twitter account, had attacked Deepika and claimed that it was a PR move on her part and that she doesn't care about the students, only money.