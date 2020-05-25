Won't rest until every single migrant worker reaches home: Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants workers and those less privileged reach home and has also arranged food for daily wage workers amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview with Zee News, Sonu opened up about his initiative and said that he will not rest until every migrant worker is back home safely. "I will continue my work until every migrant worker reaches their home. I don't mind the hard work it requires but it is important for me that everyone reaches their home," Sonu said. He further spoke about the difficulties that he faced while doing this and said that there is a lot of paperwork involved which is difficult to do for a migrant worker who is not literate. He also urged the government to make the process easy and doable.

Sonu also said that he decided to help migrant workers because he did not want them to walk home with their little children in heat and remember the events of the lockdown with bitterness. He signed off saying that the reason why he did not want to promote his work to help the workers was that his mother, a professor, taught him to always be humble in service and just put in work. For the uninformed, Sonu has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari, and Bandra. The actor has been arranging buses and tickets for migrants who want to go back to their native villages.