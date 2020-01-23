Women like Indira Jaising give birth to monsters: Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer's statement on Nirbhaya convicts

Many had slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for her statement on 'not giving death penalty' to Nirbhaya rape convicts. She had quote tweeted ANI's tweet which read as "#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are only playing with my daughter's death for political gains."

To which Indira wrote, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

At an event, when Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of Panga was asked about Jaising's statement, she slammed her by stating, "Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe (That woman should be locked in jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women gave birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them)"

Kangana further spoke about the capital punishment given to convicts saying, "Mujhe nahi lagta inn logon ko chup-chaap maar dena chahiye. Aise maarne ka kya faayda, jab aap example hi na set kar paaye? Unn logon ko chaurahe pe hang karna chahiye (I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public)."