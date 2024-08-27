'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

Kangana Ranaut trolled for saying she rejected the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Kangana Ranaut recently grabbed headlines when she claimed that she rejected her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju despite him requesting her to do so. Now, the actress has claimed to have rejected the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

In an interview with NBT, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was offered the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and said, "Aap dekh lijiye mujhe Sanjay Leela Bhansali ne bhi Ram Leela film jo hai usme item number ke liye bulaya. Sab logo ne mujhe bola yeh paagal hai, Bhansali ko mana kar rahi. I said main nahi kar sakti. Chaahe Bhansali bula le chaahe koi bhi, I can’t do item numbers. Artists need to show such integrity. Women ko aap kaise portray karte hain (Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali called me for an item number in Ram Leela. Everyone said I was crazy for turning him down. I can't do it. Whether it's Bhansali or anyone else, I just can't. How can you portray women like this?).”

The item song eventually went to Priyanka Chopra who set the screen on fire with her moves on the song 'Ram Chaahe Leela'. The song became a chartbuster and the movie also became a huge commercial success.

The clip from the interview went viral on social media and netizens trolled Kangana Ranaut for her claims. One of the comments read, "Bhansali said Aishwarya was offered the song before it went to Priyanka. Priyanka was amazing in the song and it's impossible to imagine Kangana doing the same justice to the song." Another user wrote, "She did some weird song for her movie Rajjo and that was ok ?? PC killed it even the song became so famous. Thank you for not doing it." Another comment read, "Kangana lacks the charisma that Priyanka brought to the song, seduction without vulgarity is tough to pull but PC aced it."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional movie Emergency. The actress will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhary in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.

