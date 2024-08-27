'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'What are your thoughts on marriage?': Kashmiri girl students asks Rahul Gandhi, his answer...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

8 birds that lay blue eggs

8 birds that lay blue eggs

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पु�राना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

Kangana Ranaut trolled for saying she rejected the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela
Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Bhansali's Ram Leela
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut recently grabbed headlines when she claimed that she rejected her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju despite him requesting her to do so. Now, the actress has claimed to have rejected the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. 

In an interview with NBT, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was offered the item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and said, "Aap dekh lijiye mujhe Sanjay Leela Bhansali ne bhi Ram Leela film jo hai usme item number ke liye bulaya. Sab logo ne mujhe bola yeh paagal hai, Bhansali ko mana kar rahi. I said main nahi kar sakti. Chaahe Bhansali bula le chaahe koi bhi, I can’t do item numbers. Artists need to show such integrity. Women ko aap kaise portray karte hain (Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali called me for an item number in Ram Leela. Everyone said I was crazy for turning him down. I can't do it. Whether it's Bhansali or anyone else, I just can't. How can you portray women like this?).”

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip
community on Reddit

The item song eventually went to Priyanka Chopra who set the screen on fire with her moves on the song 'Ram Chaahe Leela'. The song became a chartbuster and the movie also became a huge commercial success. 

The clip from the interview went viral on social media and netizens trolled Kangana Ranaut for her claims. One of the comments read, "Bhansali said Aishwarya was offered the song before it went to Priyanka. Priyanka was amazing in the song and it's impossible to imagine Kangana doing the same justice to the song." Another user wrote, "She did some weird song for her movie Rajjo and that was ok ?? PC killed it even the song became so famous. Thank you for not doing it." Another comment read, "Kangana lacks the charisma that Priyanka brought to the song, seduction without vulgarity is tough to pull but PC aced it." 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional movie Emergency. The actress will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhary in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement