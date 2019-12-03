Woman tries to sell gajra to Malaika Arora on behalf of Arbaaz Khan, here's how 'Munni Badnaam Hui' girl reacted

Malaika Arora, apart from her song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui', is known for her fitness. She has a body worth flaunting and keeps on hitting the gym often. It was during one such instance that Malaika encountered someone who reminded her of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

According to a report on India.com, Malaika Arora was walking out of a gym with sister Amrita Rao, friend Gabriella Demetriades and ex-sister-in-law Seema Khan, which is when a gajra seller approached her. Malaika did not pay heed to her, which is when she received the gajra from the woman who also went on to state 'Arbaaz ji ki taraf se'.

It seems that due to public glare, Malaika did not react when the woman threw the gajra inside the car, taking Arbaaz Khan's name along with it. The 46-year-old item dance number left in silence along with Amrita and Seema.

Malaika Arora is currently seeing Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo often takes trips together. Arjun-Malaika even celebrated one another's birthday together. While the couple went on a getaway during Arjun's birthday, Malaika threw a bash for all her friends and family members, which, of course, included Arjun.