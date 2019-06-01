'Woman's cry won't go unheard': Kangana's sister Rangoli reacts strongly after Vikas Bahl's name cleared off #MeToo

Today morning, an announcement was made that filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who was accused of #MeToo from an ex-employee, has been cleared of all charges. Mumbai Mirror also got a confirmation from Shibasish Sarkar, the Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment.

He stated, "Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30." A source told the publication that the complainant did not appear before the committee despite repeated reminders.

The source mentioned "Those associated with the complainant and the respondent were interviewed by the committee. It also recorded documentation and correspondence between the two and based on this, it has unanimously concluded that Vikas Bahl stands exonerated of all charges levelled against him," adding, "The woman said the incident took place in 2015 - the same year that the Reliance-Phantom merger happened. Over the next two years, till April 20, 2017, Reliance did not receive any complaint nor did it have an idea of any such alleged incident. The company always had an internal complaints committee to deal with such issues but no compliant was registered with it either."

Once it was clear that Vikas Bahl received a clean chit over the #MeToo allegation and that his name will now be associated with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had some strong opinions over it. She went on to tweet, "Tum logon ka hisab hoga".

Read her tweets here:

Alok Nath ke baad Vikas Bahl gets clean chit, whereas girls will be shamed all their lives for raising their voices, Bollywood scum land on this earth remember jaise woh film piti thi yeh bhi pitegi....(contd) https://t.co/2eZiddaRNO — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 1, 2019

(Contd)...tum logon ka hisab hoga, there is a world beyond this world, where a woman’s cry isn’t unheard ...” — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 1, 2019

Rangoli Chandel was recently in news for filing an FIR against actor Aditya Pancholi. For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had a heated exchange of words, resulting in court cases back in the beginning of the year 2016. Since then the two have not looked eye-to-eye. Rangoli too wrote a series of tweets to Hrithik Roshan when Super 30 was going to clash with Kangana's Mental Hai Kya.