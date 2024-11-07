In an old interview with India TV, Kiran Rao was asked about her favourite Khan in the film industry among her now ex-husband Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is celebrating her 51st birthday today. She began her career as the assistant director in Aamir Khan's Lagaan directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, whom she also assisted later on Swades: We, the People. Kiran Rao, while filming Lagaan, fell in love with superstar Aamir Khan. The two got married in December 2005, after Aamir Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. Many assume that because she worked with him in many films and he was her husband, Aamir Khan would be Kiran Rao's favourite Khan in the industry. However, that is far from the truth.

In an old interview with India TV, Kiran Rao was asked about her favourite Khan in the film industry among her now ex-husband Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. It was during this interview that Kiran Rao revealed that her favourite Khan in the film industry is none other than Salman Khan. When Aamir Khan, who was present during the interview, asked her about the reason behind her likeness towards Salman Khan, Kiran Rao said, "I just enjoy watching him. I haven’t seen all his films, but woh jab aate hai main dekhna chahti hu unko (I want to see him when he appears). He’s got charisma."

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2021. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011 (through a surrogate mother). Professionally, Kiran Rao is currently riding high on the success of Laapataa Ladies, which has also been selected as India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards.

