'Woh dhund raha hai': The Ba***ds of Bollywood 'cop' BREAKS SILENCE on Sameer Wankhede getting offended by his role, drops...

Actor Ashish Kumar, who played the cop from NSG in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has finally reacted to ex-NCB Sameer Wankhede getting offended by the portrayal of the on-screen cop, as it shares a resemblance with him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ever since Aryan Khan made his striking debut with his directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, netizens have hailed the sense of humour of Shah Rukh Khan's son. In the new series, Aryan took a sly dig at the Bollywood fraternity, and he didn't shy away from taking a jibe at himself. Apart from the starry cameos, dark humour, and jaw-dropping twist in the climax, the cop raiding the success party of Aasman Singh (Lakshya) became one of the highlights of the show. 

Actor Ashish Kumar, who plays a narcotics officer in The Ba***ds, has finally responded to the controversy regarding his character's alleged resemblance to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede. The ex-NCB official felt offended and went on to file a defamation suit against Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Netflix, claiming the series defames the enforcement agencies by adding a character that mocks him. However, in the last week, the Delhi High Court ruled that Wankhede's petition was not maintainable. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASHISH KUMAR (@_ashishk94_)

Ashish Kumar addressed the controversy and audience feedback through his Instagram. Ashish, credited as 'plain-clothed cop', admitted the widespread love for his role. On the social media handle, he posted a thank-you note to fans, expressing astonishment and gratefulness at the positive feedback. Netizens praised his performance, with comments, including "Small role, big impact," and "Aap to main MVP ho pure show ke (You are the MVP of the whole show)."

Some fans highlighted the uncanny resemblance between Ashish Kumar's character and Sameer Wankhede. A netizen wrote, "Bhai Woh Dhoondh raha he (brother they are looking for you)." Ashish replied, "Who?" The user explained, "Sameer, jiska role kiya (Sameer, whom you played)." Ashish dropped a laughing emoji. Another netizen wrote, "Acted so good the real one got offended and tried to sue for defamation." The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

