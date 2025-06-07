Before becoming comedy king Mehmood, he strived hard to earn bread and butter for his family. From being a cleaner, driver, to selling eggs on Mumbai streets, Mehmood saw it all.

Fame or overnight stardom fizzles away with time. But earning a status, an identity, that stays intact even after the person dies requires years of hard work and utmost dedication. Today, we will discuss a talented artiste, a skilled filmmaker, who etched his name in the Indian film industry forever. It's been 20 years since Mehmood Ali left this world with heartbroken fans. But his work, his entertaining films, and hilarious characters have made him immortal.

Mehmood Ali's struggle before films

Mehmood hailed from a film family. His father, Mumtaz Ali, was a dancer and actor in Bombay Talkies. Ali's family faced severe financial troubles after his father fell into alcoholism, which led to losing his career. Due to the circumstances, Mehmood became the sole breadwinner of the family.

Odd jobs Mehmood did before earning stardom

To make ends meet, Mehmood did several odd jobs without any hesitation. As per the reports, Mehmood used to sell eggs on Mumbai streets. Mehmood also became the driver of P.L. Santoshi (Rajkumar Santoshi's father). The skilled actor-filmmaker also worked as a horse-riding instructor and a table tennis coach. Then, to get inside the film industry, Ali started working as a junior artiste and did uncredited roles.

When Mehmood was ready to take any job to survive

In an interview, Mehmood once joked that he was so desperate for work, he would’ve taken any job in the studio—even as a spot boy or cleaner—just to stay close to the camera.

Enjoy Mehmood's iconic comedy in Bombay To Goa

When Mehmood gave a big break to Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan was striving after the debacle of Saat Hindustani, Mehmood gave him the chance to lead Bombay To Goa. He supported Bachchan mentally and emotionally. When Bachchan was lacking confidence, Mehmood boosted his morale and even asked his crew member to encourage and praise him.

Mehmood Ali would scare the heroes of the films

The ace comedian has such a presence that heroes would often reject a film. Dharmendra once praised Mehmood and said, "Yeh woh comedian hai, jisse hero darta tha." The ace comedian filmmaker passed away on July 23, 2004, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken.