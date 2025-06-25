As Sitaare Zameen Par has grossed over Rs 130 crores worldwide, let's applaud the risk-taker Aamir Khan, who broke the conventional cinema trend several times, and became the clutter-breaker.

With the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, two good things happened- families returned to cinemas for a light-hearted entertainer, and it revived the box office standing of such realistic dramas. The dynamics of the big screen experience change from the Baahubali franchise. After the pandemic, the theatres were dominated by massy, pan-India masala entertainers. The Pushpas, the KGFs, and RRR created a perception that only larger-than-life cinema will only pull the audience to big screens. The boom of OTT changed the psyche of an average moviegoer, who would like to wait for a few weeks to watch a film at his comfort.

The success of 12th Fail reignited that spark, and now the success of Sitaare Zameen Par has assured that people are ready to watch simple family entertainers back on the big screens. Well, as we rejoice in the return of inspiring cinemas back in cinemas, let's credit the man who always went against the tide and changed the dynamics for good - Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par

Mr Perfectionist and his 'unconventional' choices

In 2001, Bollywood was busy churning out family dramas (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), actioners (Gadar- Ek Prem Katha, Indian), comedies (Jodi No 1, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya), crime thrillers (Ajnabee, Aks, Ittefaq, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya). Aamir Khan came, and he decided to produce a film based on a village, where the suppressed decide to challenge the British Raj against their tax system, and compete with them in the game of cricket. Lagaan was a huge risk at that time. Several biggies, including Javed Akhtar, thought that Aamir would suffer a loss. But Lagaan was released, and it went on to become the third highest-grossing film of that year. Despite competing with Gadar, Lagaan went on to win the masses, and it is still regarded as one of the best films made on cricket. Don't forget Lagaan is the third and, as of 2024, the last film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Aamir Khan in Lagaan

When Aamir Khan created a stir with Taare Zameen Par

In 2007, when masses were enjoying rib-tickling comedy entertainers, it was Aamir Khan who decided to produce and even direct a film that reflected the kids' dilemma, and also questioned parents about their enforcing their dreams and aspirations, without understanding their child. Taare Zameen Par was less of a film and more of a revolution, which inspired debates, and stirred conversations related to children, dyslexia, parents' attitude towards them and everything in between.

Aamir Khan in Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's gamble became India's highest-grossing film.

In 2016, Aamir again went against the tide of mass actioners, and starred in a film where he's playing an overweight former wrestler in his 60s, father of four daughters, who dreams of seeing her daughters become a national pride. Dangal wasn't less than a risk, but again his bets played off well, and he scored a jackpot. Dangal is still the only film to score Rs 2000 crore at the Indian box office.

Aamir Khan in Dangal

With these choices, it's pretty evident to say why Aamir Khan is one man who doesn't get scared by experimenting. Even if he fails (see Laal Singh Chaddha, Thugs of Hindostan), he bounces back with his uncompromised vision.