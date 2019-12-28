With one year of 'Simmba', Rohit Shetty Cop Universe new video creates fireworks on internet

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's movie Simmba completed a year on Saturday. Although the film will not have a sequel of its own, 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh will also be part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, which is the latest addition in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

As Simmba completes a year, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe video has been unveiled. This video has the background of 'Aaya Police' and takes us back to the plotline of Simmba and its collaboration with 'Singham' Ajay Devgn on the topic.

Rohit Shetty Cop Universe also takes us back to a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's Singham. Not just that, the 55-second video also sees the trio of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn, which is one of the high moments in the promo. Holding guns, there are fireworks around Ajay, Ranveer, and Akshay.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi marks Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's collaboration after almost a decade (nine years). The movie is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Cape Of Good Hopes and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated for 27th March 2020 release.