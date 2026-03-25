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With Farzi 2, Lukkhe, Raashii Khanna's range will make her standout performer of OTT in 2026

Raashii Khanna will have two big digital releases in 2026- Farzi 2 and Lukkhe. Will she be able to claim the standout performer of the year?

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 03:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

With Farzi 2, Lukkhe, Raashii Khanna's range will make her standout performer of OTT in 2026
Raashii Khanna
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Celebrated actress Raashii Khanna is having a moment that feels both earned and excitingly unexpected. At the recent OTT giant slate announcement, where Lukkhe, starring her alongside King, and the much-awaited Farzi Season 2 starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi were unveiled, she emerged as one of the most striking highlights, quietly commanding attention without trying too hard.

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Having been widely appreciated in the first season of Farzi, Raashii Khanna already has audiences invested, and there’s a clear sense of anticipation around what she will bring to the table this time in the sequel. At the same time, with Lukkhe, she steps into a completely new avatar, adding another layer to her evolving screen presence and showcasing her willingness to explore uncharted territory.

What makes this phase particularly interesting is the consistency. She’s building a body of work that reflects both versatility and control, making her one of the most dependable performers to watch right now. It’s that understated confidence that’s turning into her biggest strength.

There’s a certain ease with which she moves between tones and characters, and what stands out is how natural it all feels, never forced, never loud, just effective. Whether it’s switching between languages, tapping into her musical side, or slipping seamlessly into contrasting roles, she is proving she’s far more dynamic than often credited for.

Meanwhile, her film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is currently running in theatres starring Raashii Khanna alongside Pawan Kalyan and receiving a strong response from audiences, adding to her winning streak. Looking ahead, she is set to star in an upcoming film alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, directed by Anees Bazmee, and will also be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in Bridge, further expanding an already exciting lineup.

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